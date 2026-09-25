UIS is ranked in the top ten public regional universities in the Midwest | First Listen
- U.S. News and World Report used graduation and retention rates and academic quality as the criteria for its rankings of the best regional universities in the Midwest
- Republican Liz Bishop is calling for a fresh review of allegations involving her opponent in the race for the House seat in Illinois' 76th District
- The state Supreme Court heard arguments on whether disciplinary hearings for Chicago police officers accused of serious misconduct should stay open to the public
- Out of the Darkness Walk is this weekend at UIS