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UIS is ranked in the top ten public regional universities in the Midwest | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:14 AM CDT
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  • U.S. News and World Report used graduation and retention rates and academic quality as the criteria for its rankings of the best regional universities in the Midwest
  • Republican Liz Bishop is calling for a fresh review of allegations involving her opponent in the race for the House seat in Illinois' 76th District
  • The state Supreme Court heard arguments on whether disciplinary hearings for Chicago police officers accused of serious misconduct should stay open to the public
  • Out of the Darkness Walk is this weekend at UIS
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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