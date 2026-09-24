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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics discussed 'Banton of Paramount' with Howard Gutner

By Brandon Davis
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:35 PM CDT

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome author Howard Gutner. Howard has recently penned a book devoted to the life and career of costume designer, Travis Banton. "Banton of Paramount: Haute Couture in Hollywood's Golden Age" looks at the man responsible for creating the images of legendary women like Carole Lombard, Mae West and Marlene Dietrich.

"Banton of Paramount: Haute Couture in Hollywood's Golden Age" is available from Lyons Press wherever books are sold.

Howard Gutner first became interested in the Hollywood studio system and its traditional blend of business and art while attending the film studies program at Northwestern University. In 2001 he published Gowns by Adrian: The MGM Years1928–1941 (Harry N. Abrams). This book was the first comprehensive review of Adrian’s career at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Gutner's most recent book is MGM Style: Cedric Gibbons and the Art of the Golden Age of Hollywood. He lives in Schaumburg, Illinois.

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
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