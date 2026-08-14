Artists to unveil works inspired by Emiquon at UIS field station

Artists participating in the University of Illinois Springfield's Artist in Residence program at Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon will unveil works inspired by the preserve this month.

The free event, "Projects Unveiled," is from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at the field station, 11316 N. Prairie Road, Lewistown.

The artists found different ways to translate their experiences at Emiquon into art.

Ann Marie Greenberg's work examines the preserve's "meandering scar," a geological feature shaped by water.

Adrienne Hagen created miniature portraits of macroinvertebrates.

Basia Krol painted the wetland and its American lotus.

Whitney Johnson-Lessard made pigments from industrial remnants found at the preserve.

Valeria Walters' illustrations focus on the plants, birds and insects she studied at Emiquon and will be created on handmade paper.

Composer Bill Camphouse used songbird vocalizations recorded at the preserve as the basis for original compositions for woodwind quintet, string orchestra, and percussion.

Writer and author Doug Reichert-Powell's work draws on his research and experiences at Emiquon, connecting stories to specific locations in a kind of story-map.

Musicians Adam Larison, Richard Gilman-Opalsky and Brian Stark, performing as the Freedom Therapy Trio, will present an improvisation responding to the preserve's natural soundscape.

The event also will feature a multimedia digital project incorporating music and environmental sounds recorded at the preserve. The artists will present their work and discuss how the Emiquon landscape influenced their creative processes.

The artist in residence program connects science and art at Emiquon, one of the Midwest's largest floodplain restoration projects.

The program is supported by the UIS Visionary Giving Circle, with additional funding from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Two Rivers Arts Council.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather because portions of the event may take place outdoors.



Copyright 2026 Tri States Public Radio