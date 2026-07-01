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If wars are so costly, why do we keep fighting them?

NPR | By Darian Woods
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM CDT

We dig into current conflicts to understand the incentives that lead countries into violence, and what keeps them stretching on and on.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods