Tennis icon Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon

Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate. Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois. Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources. Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.