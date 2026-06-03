© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Trump's pick for intelligence director is raising concerns for lack of experience

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

President Trump’s choice of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard is raising concerns. Pulte does not have a national security background and he has been going after Trump’s perceived enemies, pushing for investigations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former national security advisor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom