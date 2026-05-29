© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

This anti-romance romance novel explores connection between love and philosophy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
The cover of "The End of Romance" and author Lily Meyer. (Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart)
Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart
The cover of "The End of Romance" and author Lily Meyer. (Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart)

In the novel “The End of Romance,” author Lily Meyer follows a woman who finally leaves a restrictive and emotionally abusive marriage and crafts a new philosophy about life. She thinks that straight women will only find happiness and liberation when romance has been eradicated. Then that philosophy is tested.

Host Elissa Nadworny talks to Meyer about her anti-romance romance novel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom