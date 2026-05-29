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How to keep Ebola patients alive

NPR | By Jonathan Lambert
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:03 PM CDT

Ebola kills roughly half the people it infects, but that has more to do with the kind of care patients can access, rather than something inherent to the virus itself.

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Jonathan Lambert
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