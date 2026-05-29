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Common myths about gut health

NPR | By Will Stone
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT

Marketers sell all kinds of tests and supplements to fix your gut health. But is any of this actually worth spending money on?

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Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]