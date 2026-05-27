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Remembering 'It Takes Two' rapper Rob Base

NPR | By Hosts,
Sarah HandelMia Venkat
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT

It Takes Two rapper Rob Base died at 59 after a battle with cancer. His music, made with his childhood friend DJ E-Z Rock, filled dancefloors.

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Sarah Handel
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Mia Venkat
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