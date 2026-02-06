© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics welcomes author Chris Yogerst to celebrate 'Liberty Valance'

By Brandon Davis
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:57 AM CST

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome back author, Chris Yogerst, to chat about one of the seminal westerns in Hollywood history. Chris recenlty penned a book for UNM Press' "Reel West" series on 1962's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Brandon and Chris discuss the impact of John Ford's eulogy to the Old West. The two break down the performances of Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles and Lee Marvin as well as the themes of fact & fiction.

"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Reel West)" is available from UNM Press wherever books are sold.

Tags
Community Voices 2026 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories