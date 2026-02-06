Front Row Classics welcomes author Chris Yogerst to celebrate 'Liberty Valance'

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome back author, Chris Yogerst, to chat about one of the seminal westerns in Hollywood history. Chris recenlty penned a book for UNM Press' "Reel West" series on 1962's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Brandon and Chris discuss the impact of John Ford's eulogy to the Old West. The two break down the performances of Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles and Lee Marvin as well as the themes of fact & fiction.

"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Reel West)" is available from UNM Press wherever books are sold.