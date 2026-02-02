Grammys 2026: 10 takeaways from a historic, chaotic night

Another Grammy Awards telecast is in the books, and it was a night of historic wins, chaotic performances and viral moments, as well as speeches that frequently addressed this moment in American history. Here's a rundown of some of Sunday's highlights.

1. The season of Bad Bunny is playing out as planned. The Puerto Rican superstar had long appeared primed for a big night at this year's Grammys. After all, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was a blockbuster, and Bad Bunny himself is headlining next weekend's Super Bowl halftime show. In the end, he ended up sort of headlining this show, too: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS picked up album of the year and best música urbana album during Sunday's telecast, while "EoO" won best global music performance earlier in the day.

In the process, Bad Bunny made history — this was the first time a Spanish-language album has won album of the year — while also giving speeches that addressed both ICE raids in American cities and the humanity of the people affected. ("We're not savage," he said during his speech for best música urbana album. "We're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.")

The parallels between Bad Bunny's wins and Kendrick Lamar's wins last year felt undeniable: Both won major Grammys right before they were scheduled to perform the Super Bowl halftime show, and both seized on moments bigger than themselves. For Lamar, it was the wildfires that had recently devastated the Los Angeles area. For Bad Bunny, whose Super Bowl booking helped place him at the center of the culture wars (and, more specifically, national conversations about immigration policy), this was an even timelier win.

2. Kendrick Lamar's momentum from last year carried over. Lamar won five Grammys last year, including song and record of the year for "Not Like Us." This year, he picked up five more trophies — and leapfrogged Jay-Z to become the winningest rapper in Grammys history. Jay-Z has 25 wins; with Sunday's awards, Lamar now has 27.

Lamar's wins this year included biggies in the rap categories — best rap album for GNX and best rap song for "tv off (feat. Lefty Gunplay)" — and one of the biggest of all: record of the year, for "Luther (feat. SZA)." It's Lamar's second year in a row winning in that category.

The win for "Luther" even came bundled with a surreal moment: Tasked with giving a speech for a lifetime achievement award, Cher was then supposed to hand out the Grammy for record of the year. So she gave a speech, began to wander offstage and had to be summoned back, at which point she announced that the winner was "Luther Vandross" — referring to the singer, who died in 2005.

Fortunately, it quickly became clear that the winner was "Luther," which was inspired by Vandross and samples his song "If This World Were Mine." The gaffe helped compel the winners to pay tribute to Vandross, which is never a bad idea under any circumstances.

3. The category of best new artist spawned an impressive field — and an obvious winner. Give the Grammys credit for pulling together a solid assortment of best new artist nominees in The Marías, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Lola Young, Olivia Dean and sombr. And give the telecast bonus points for smooshing all eight nominees into a medley that gave each enough room to breathe.

But there could never be much doubt that this was Dean's category to lose: She's got the most commercial momentum of them all — The Art of Loving is still in the top 5 on the charts — and she might as well have been bred in a laboratory to win Grammys. Listen to "Man I Need" and you'll hear a song that would have won Grammys in 1976, 1986, 1996, 2006 …

In fact, Dean will likely be a player in next year's Grammys, as well: The Art of Loving came out shortly after the cutoff for 2026 Grammy eligibility, and it's already yielded other chart hits. In 2027, it wouldn't be a shock to see her compete for album of the year, among other categories.

4. No one hoarded all the trophies this year. Some years, a single artist ends up sweeping the major categories — as Billie Eilish did in 2020, when she won album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist. That's a flashy outcome that's often richly deserved, but it can be deadening to watch after a while.

This year, the prizes were spread to a nice assortment of acts. In fact, the first seven trophies given out during the telecast went to seven different artists: Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and Eilish, who picked up song of the year for the third time in seven years. That helped preserve a sense that the night's two biggest awards — record and album of the year — were still in play until the moment they were handed out.

Olivia Dean might as well have been bred in a laboratory to win Grammys.

5. "Messy" was the word of the night. From Cher giving record of the year to "Luther Vandross" — see above — to a chaotic In Memoriam segment headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill's first Grammys performance since 1999, it was a messy, chaotic night. The performances could be overstuffed-but-heartfelt (In Memoriam), strobe-lit and retrofitted to rock (Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' "APT."), theatrical and funny (Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild") or theatrical and arty (Tyler, the Creator's audacious medley), with many points in between.

For the most part, it was the right kind of mess, and if nothing else, you never quite knew what might happen next. When Lola Young picked up a Grammy for best pop solo performance — for "Messy," natch — her speech was a fireball of unregulated emotion. Messy, sure, but it fit on a night ruled by big, fervent feelings.

6. The speeches weren't just heartfelt — they were often political, too. Sometimes, awards shows can feel hermetically sealed off from the world around them; that, in turn, can make their participants feel self-infatuated and out-of-touch, especially when the country is suffering from the effects of national disasters, political strife or both.

Even in milder times, it can be a tough balance to pull off. At the Grammys Sunday, many winners leaned in to address ICE actions and U.S. immigration policy. Olivia Dean described being the granddaughter of an immigrant. Bad Bunny opened his speech by saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say, 'ICE OUT.'" And Billie Eilish gave the fieriest speech of all, as calmly delivered pronouncements ("No one is illegal on stolen land") gave way to a phrase that was dropped from the telecast's audio feed but soon revealed to be the words, "F*** ICE."

Other notes of protest were more muted; Carole King was one of many attendees who wore "ICE OUT" pins, for example. But you couldn't watch these Grammys without knowing that there's a world of conflict beyond the music industry.

7. In the performances (if not the awards themselves), rock staged a comeback. As noted, both Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" and ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' "APT." were enlivened by grand signifiers of rock and roll: strobe lights, guitars and a generalized sense of mayhem. But they weren't the only ones.

As part of the lengthy In Memoriam segment, Post Malone presided over a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne that also featured Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Slash and Andrew Watt. And even Justin Bieber stripped "YUKON" down to the singer and an electric guitar, which he used to create a looped riff.

With rock still largely relegated to the margins of the awards themselves — though Turnstile did win best rock album and best metal performance, giving the Baltimore band its first two Grammys — it seemed unusually prominent in the night's many live sets.

8. As always, records were set and milestones were reached. Yes, Kendrick Lamar became the Grammys' most decorated rapper, while Bad Bunny notched the first-ever win for a Spanish-language album. But there were also notable firsts and record-setting wins in some of the less widely discussed categories.

In the category of best children's music album, the father-daughter duo Fyütch & Aura V set a new record, as Aura V became the youngest-ever individually named Grammy winner. (She's 8; the previous record-holder, Blue Ivy Carter, was 9 when she won in 2021.) Their speech was a highlight of the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony on Sunday.

Then there's the latest EGOT winner: Thanks to his role as a producer of the 2024 documentary Music by John Williams, Steven Spielberg has added a Grammy to his previous wins at the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys. It's about time that kid caught a break.

And, speaking of kids catching a break, the 14th Dalai Lama finally snagged the Grammy that had eluded him for more than 90 years. In the process, he's become the first-ever recipient of the coveted GWHRT: Grammy Award, Wallenberg Medal, Holder of the White Lotus, Ramon Magsaysay Award, Templeton Prize. In your face, Spielberg!

KATSEYE, a girl group styled after K-pop (but not technically K-pop), lost in its bid for both best new artist and best pop duo/group performance.

9. K-pop scored a Grammy breakthrough, but not in a big way. For the first time ever, a K-pop song has won a Grammy Award, as HUNTR/X's inescapable "Golden" picked up a trophy for best song written for visual media. That's a significant milestone for the genre, which had been shut out in spite of five nominations in the past for the boy-band juggernaut BTS.

But Sunday was still a bit of letdown for those hoping for a major K-pop win at the Grammys. HUNTR/X didn't win anything else — it was up for song of the year, among others — while ROSÉ of BLACKPINK went 0-for-3 with her Bruno Mars duet "APT.," which was nominated for record and song of the year. And KATSEYE, a girl group styled after K-pop (but not technically K-pop), lost in its bid for both best new artist and best pop duo/group performance.

Still, those nominations are significant — especially in the major categories — as the Grammys look to be growing more hospitable to K-pop music going forward. Among other things, that's good news for BTS, whose new album is due in March.

10. The Tiny Desk is a Grammy-winner … sort of. Okay, so technically the Tiny Desk has never been up for a Grammy, seeing as how it's a venue and not a performer. But it's already racked up a bit of history with the Grammys.

First, two different winners of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest have won Grammys: Inaugural winner Fantastic Negrito has won three, while former best new artist nominee Tank and the Bangas picked up a prize in spoken word just last year.

This year, the milestones came in the form of the first-ever Tiny Desk performances to be directly nominated for Grammys. The more visible nomination, in the category of best R&B performance, went to Leon Thomas for "Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)." But, though he won twice Sunday — for best R&B album and best traditional R&B performance — he lost best R&B performance to Kehlani's "Folded."

The Tiny Desk's less-noticeable nomination came in the category of best Latin rock or alternative album. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, a duo from Argentina who won five Latin Grammys last fall, put out an album last year called Papota. Of its nine songs, five were recorded at its viral 2024 Tiny Desk concert, which has racked up more than 48 million views on YouTube.

On Sunday, Papota won best Latin rock or alternative album, making the Tiny Desk a (sort of) Grammy winner. But again, because the Tiny Desk is a venue and not a performing artist, we don't get a cool li'l gramophone statue. Life is monstrously cruel that way.



