Front Row Classics celebrates The Wiz with Rob Cohen and Dr Alfred Martin

By Brandon Davis
Published January 18, 2026 at 11:04 PM CST

Front Row Classics is taking a look at 1978's The Wiz on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Based off the 1975 Broadway musical, the movie features incredible performances from the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor. Brandon is joined by the producer of the film, Rob Cohen to reminisce about the origins and productions of the film. Dr. Alfred Martin also returns to discuss his thoughts on the musical's themes of community, empowerment and liberation.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
