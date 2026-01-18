Front Row Classics celebrates The Wiz with Rob Cohen and Dr Alfred Martin

Front Row Classics is taking a look at 1978's The Wiz on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Based off the 1975 Broadway musical, the movie features incredible performances from the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor. Brandon is joined by the producer of the film, Rob Cohen to reminisce about the origins and productions of the film. Dr. Alfred Martin also returns to discuss his thoughts on the musical's themes of community, empowerment and liberation.