America's Test Kitchen drops 'Cocktails Illustrated,' a guide to cocktails and mocktails

“Cocktails Illustrated” is America’s Test Kitchen’s inclusive guide to cocktails and mocktails. More than 400 recipes are packed into the book, which also serves to educate on the science and history of the world of mixed drinks.

Joe Gitter is a senior editor on ATK’s books team and contributed many of the recipes in the book. He also hosts the YouTube show The Cocktail Lab.

Gitter joins host Indira Lakshmanan for his recommendations and advice on all things cocktail.

Cocktail recipes from America’s Test Kitchen

Recipe: Gin martini

Recipe: Brown butter maple old fashioned.

