Sunday Puzzle: State postal abbreviations

On-air challenge

Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first two letters of each word are the same state postal abbreviation. (Ex. Colorado -- everyday ailment there's no cure for -- COmmon COld)

1. Florida -- sudden rush of water down a streambed

2. Wisconsin -- aid in seeing the road when it rains

3. Louisiana -- deep-blue gem with a Latin name

4. California -- Christmas tree decoration you can eat

5. Pennsylvania -- tricky thing to learn to do with a car

6. Indiana -- something a stockbroker is not allowed to share

7. Alabama -- star of "M*A*S*H"

8. Massachusetts -- female disciple who anointed the feet of Jesus

9. Maine -- tribal doctors

10. Delaware -- event in which vehicles go around a track crashing into each other

11. Georgia -- part of the dashboard that measures from full to empty

12. Washington -- city in Washington

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Name a popular automobile import -- make + model. Add the letter V and anagram the result. You'll name a popular ethnic food. What names are these?

Challenge answer

Kia Soul + V = Souvlaki

Winner

This week's challenge

Here's a funny challenge from Mark Scott, of Seattle. Think of a famous actress -- first and last names. Interchange the first and last letters of those names. That is, move the first letter of the first name to the start of the last name, and the first letter of the last name to the start of the first name. Say the result out loud, and you'll get some advice on fermenting milk. What is it?

