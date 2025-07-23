Israel's representative to the U.N. faces questions about aid to Gaza

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

More than a hundred aid agencies and human rights groups are warning that mass starvation is spreading across Gaza. It's the latest call for Israel to let more humanitarian aid in.

HELEN: The situation here in Gaza is so bad, I can't describe it.

SHAPIRO: Helen is a medical student at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

HELEN: We've been through difficult times during the war but not like this one. We literally starving. We haven't eaten for days. I'm so tired. I don't know what to do. I'm just praying right now to die.

SHAPIRO: Helen has been sending NPR voice memos over the last few days. She asked that we not use her full name because she fears retribution for speaking out.

The U.N.'s World Food Programme said this week, nearly a third of Gaza's 2.1 million people are not eating for multiple days in a row. Since May 26, a private group supported by the U.S. and Israel, called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has managed food distribution in Gaza. The Israeli government says it is trying to prevent Hamas from stealing aid. But since the new system began, the U.N. says more than 800 people have been killed trying to get food and thousands more injured.

(SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING)

SHAPIRO: At the waiting room of Patient Friends Association Hospital in Gaza City, mothers hold frail children. This is the only hospital in North Gaza treating severe malnutrition. NPR producer Anas Baba met a mother there named Najah Abu Shihada. Her 1-year-old was admitted to the hospital for malnutrition six days ago. His weight - seven pounds.

NAJAH ABU SHIHADA: (Speaking Arabic).

SHAPIRO: She says, "there is no milk, no food, no diapers. I sleep hungry and wake up hungry. A single loaf of bread costs $6. It's barely enough for anyone."

Baba also spoke yesterday with the clinical director of the hospital, Dr. Saeed Salah. He said, with so little food, the number of patients with malnutrition is soaring.

SAEED SALAH: That's why all the people, even who admitted and we discharged the patient, after five days, back again of malnutrition. So starvation will be increasing day by day. Today, the prognosis is bad than yesterday, and tomorrow will be more bad than today. And never, ever even happened has, in our life - you know, starvation that's killing the patient and in large number of the people.

SHAPIRO: Israel blames the U.N. for failing to deliver food that Israel says it has allowed to enter Gaza. Danny Danon is Israel's permanent representative to the U.N., and he is here to offer Israel's perspective on the situation. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

DANNY DANON: Thank you for having me today.

SHAPIRO: Israel's military has argued that there is no famine in Gaza. How do you reconcile that with the voices we just heard of people living there who say they have no food?

DANON: Well, when you look at the facts, there is no famine and no starvation. The only starvation is the starvation campaign that Hamas is conducting. You know, as we speak, you have two mechanisms that actually allow aid to come into Gaza. You have the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which operates in few centers and delivers hundreds of thousands of meals a day, and you have trucks entering Gaza from multiple crossings. There are issues, and we know that there is suffering in Gaza today, but no one can blame Israel for that.

SHAPIRO: So...

DANON: The blame is on Hamas, who is - who's hijacking the aid.

SHAPIRO: I just want to make sure I understand your position. Are you arguing that trucks with enough food to feed Gaza are entering the enclave but not reaching the civilians there, contrary to the reporting we've heard from other sources?

DANON: So when you look at the amount of food - and not only food, we talk (ph) the formula for babies, medical supply. When you look at the load that's coming in Gaza, it's more than sufficient. You know, as we speak, you have trucks that actually passed the checkpoint, waiting in Gaza to be distributed, but the U.N. is not capable of distributing it. [inaudible].

SHAPIRO: Well, the U.N. put out a statement today saying, currently, the Israeli authorities are the sole decision makers on who, how and how much enters the Strip and the type of supplies allowed in. They said the amount of aid that has been entering Gaza is a trickle compared to the immense needs. So the U.N. contradicts what you're saying.

DANON: Yeah, it's very easy to blame Israel for everything. But as we speak - and I checked it before this interview - you have 626 trucks that actually passed the checkpoint, are in Gaza today and are not being distributed by the U.N. They have their own logistics problems. You have drivers who are not willing to work or are afraid to go to certain areas. You know, we know it's sophisticated, it's complicated, but the blame is not on Israel. The blame is on Hamas.

And let me add one more point with your permission. There is a ceasefire offer on the table. We said yes, for that ceasefire, which would [inaudible] days for people in Gaza to go back and acquire things and will allow us to receive part (ph) of the hostages.

SHAPIRO: You...

DANON: We accepted the ceasefire offer. Hamas rejected it.

SHAPIRO: You're breaking up a little bit.

DANON: So the blame is on Hamas.

SHAPIRO: You're breaking up a little bit, but I want to clarify. You are saying that Hamas is able to prevent food from reaching the civilian population. Israel has spent almost two years heavily bombarding the Gaza Strip. If that was not enough to loosen the grip of Hamas, does that mean Israel's strategy in this war has been a failure?

DANON: No, absolutely not. When you look, we accomplished a lot. You know, we received and we were able to bring back home most of the hostages. But I agree with you, we haven't finished the job. We still have 50 hostages in the tunnels in Gaza. You still have areas that Hamas still has control. So yes, we have to finish the job, and this role will end when all the hostages will be back home. We cannot call it a day and move on.

You know, today, the Security Council, many of my colleagues spoke about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. And I told them, this war will not end when you have hostages in Gaza. You have to realize that. So if you really care about the situation, what you have to do is to put pressure not on Israel, but on Hamas and force - [inaudible] convince them to accept a ceasefire.

SHAPIRO: The last time you and I spoke, you were unable to say what the post-war plan for Gaza was. That was in January. Seven months later, does Israel have any more of a plan than it did the last time you and I talked?

DANON: Absolutely. And I think there are many plans, many players who are willing to speak about the...

SHAPIRO: Who will run Gaza? What is that plan? Why has that plan not been released?

DANON: So there are many plans and many players who are willing to speak about the reconstruction of Gaza. But two things will not happen. You will not have Israelis in the tunnels in Gaza, and you will not have Hamas in power.

SHAPIRO: With respect, when I asked seven months ago, you couldn't say. Can you say now?

DANON: Absolutely. So I'm telling you, those two preconditions will be met. And then [inaudible] international community.

SHAPIRO: I'm afraid your line is breaking up a little bit. We're not able to hear every word you're saying. I do want to ask you one question in our last minute, which is, the account you have offered differs from so many accounts we've had of people living in Gaza, including our own reporters. Why doesn't Israel allow war correspondents who understand the risk to enter Gaza and document what they are seeing?

DANON: Well, first, you know, every day you receive video tapes and you hear testimonies from all over the world, including Gaza. You have Wi-Fi in Gaza, and you can see everything that's happening there. We don't want to allow reporters. It's a war zone. God forbid someone will be killed over there, I can assure you that the blame will be on us, so...

SHAPIRO: I'm afraid that's all the time we have. Danny Danon is Israel's representative to the United Nations. We appreciate your speaking with us once again. Thank you.

