© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

Kristi Noem couldn't define habeas corpus. Can you? Find out in the quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Vice President Vance, an orange cat, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images); Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images; Pool/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Vice President Vance, an orange cat, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Tush pushes, prison breaks, luxury jets and orange cats: This week's quiz is the usual potpourri of the silly and sublime. Actually, not the latter.

As if that weren't enough: If you take the quiz and think, "My kid could write that" — well, now they, and you, can try. We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from May 19 through May 27.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR News Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Nation-WorldNPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
Related Stories