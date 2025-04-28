In his victory speech, Mark Carney warns Canadians that 'Trump is trying to break us'

Updated April 29, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT

Mark Carney is staying on as Canada's prime minister, according to the projections of the national broadcaster CBC/Radio Canada, in one of the country's most consequential elections in decades.

But with full results not yet published, it's still not clear if his Liberal Party will win the 172 seats needed for an outright majority in Parliament.

His top opponent, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, lost his own Ontario seat to the Liberals, a post he has held for 20 years. In a concession speech early Tuesday morning, Poilievre said that his party "didn't quite get over the finish line."

The vote was widely seen as a referendum about which candidate could best handle President Trump, who helped spark a wave of nationalism across Canada by threatening to annex Canada and placing stiff tariffs on the country.

"As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney told supporters Monday night. "These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen."

Carney now enters Parliament for the first time after winning a seat in Ottawa's Nepean constituency.

The elections results quickly drew international reaction. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union's top official, quickly praised Carney. "I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7," she wrote on X. "We'll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade."

Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, added on X: "In a time of global uncertainty, I look forward to continuing to work with you to build on the enduring friendship between our nations, in the shared interests of all our citizens."

And after a rocky few years of Canadian-Chinese relations, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said: "China stands ready to grow its relations with Canada on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."

The 60-year-old Carney had a career in investment banking before becoming the governor of the Bank of England during the Brexit turmoil, and as the head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 economic downturn.

Carney had never held political office before being named leader of the Liberal Party in March. His background in finance and his seeming unflappable demeanor helped convince voters he was the candidate that could best tackle Trump and his sometimes erratic policies.

Carney beat out Pierre Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician and head of the Conservative Party. It was a stunning reversal of fortunes for Poilievre, who for more than a year rode high in the polls, at one point with his Conservatives up 27 points over the Liberals.

Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images / Getty Images Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to his supporters after losing the Canadian Federal Election on April 29, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada.

Poilievre's momentum began to slip in January when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned. The Liberal Party's Trudeau was widely disliked in Canada by the end of his decade-long tenure and his resignation gave the Liberals a lift. Carney became Trudeau's successor.

But the real boost came when President Trump began targeting Canada's economy and its sovereignty. Many Canadians were outraged by Trump's threat to make Canada the 51st state — a threat he repeated in a post on social media on election day.

Many of Poilievre's positions and much of his rhetoric mirror Trump — albeit on a more moderate level. The Conservative leader has a "Canada First" slogan, he wants tighter borders, smaller government and to end what right-wing politicians consider "wokeness." While his proposals resonated with some voters early on, Poilievre's association with Trump ultimately ended up hurting him badly.

It is the fourth consecutive federal election the Conservative Party has lost, leading some analysts to believe the party will now go through a time of reckoning about its message and appeal.

