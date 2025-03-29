Front Row Classics welcomes author Mayukh Sen to celebrate Merle Oberon

Front Row Classics welcomes author Mayukh Sen to celebrate the life of Merle Oberon. Mayukh recently penned "Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood's First South Asian Star". The book captures the complicated life of Oberon while also providing a picture of the political atmosphere of the first half of the 20th century. Brandon and Mayukh discuss the origins and research process of the book as well as some of the high points of Oberon's life.

"Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood's First South Asian Star" is available from W. W. Norton & Company wherever books are sold.

Mayukh Sen is the James Beard Award-winning author of Taste Makers. He is a 2025 Fellow at New America, and has written on film for the New Yorker, the Atlantic, and the Criterion Collection. He teaches journalism at New York University and lives in Brooklyn, New York.