ISO to go "Beyond the Stage" at Pillsbury Mills site

A special performance is planned for September 14 in the C-mill of the old Pillsbury plant.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra, in conjunction with Moving Pillsbury Forward, is hosting “Go Beyond the Stage.”

The series is billed as a way “to experience the artistry of the ISO like you have never experienced it before…from factory and warehouse settings to mansions and yoga studios.”

The ISO’s Percussion Trio and Piano Trio, featuring piano, violin, and cello will play on the Pillsbury factory floor among the spray-painted murals.

It promises to be a different acoustic event beyond the traditional concert hall.

“The Illinois Symphony is very excited to take our Beyond the Stage program which takes the orchestra and orchestra ensembles to unique venues and gives the audience an immersive experience in a unique space,” said the ISO’s Trevor Orthmann.

“We are so excited to have that energy the arts bring to the site before it doesn’t exist anymore…before we tear it down and see urban renewal in this area. We are making the most of it,” added Chris Richmond with Moving Pillsbury Forward.

MPF has is working on a redevelopment plan for the site. Pillsbury opened the facility in 1930 and it became a major local employer. The last owner, Cargill, closed it in 2001.

Th ticketed ISO event includes the performance and hors d'oeuvres along with a cash bar. The event proceeds will support the Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets (Cards ONLY)

Pre-Event: $40 per person

Day of Event: $50 per person

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Gates Open @ 6:00 PM | Concert Starts @ 7:00 PM

Old Pillsbury Factory

1525 Phillips. Ave.

