Green Party candidate booted from ballot in 13th District | First Listen
First Listen for Monday Aug. 26, 2024:
* A Green Party hopeful in the 13th Congressional District failed to come up with enough signatures to be on the fall ballot.
* With classes beginning at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, some students are raising concerns about housing.
* Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead along North Fifth Street in Springfield Sunday.
* A new book tells the long history of a central Illinois family.