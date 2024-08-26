© 2024 NPR Illinois
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).
Green Party candidate booted from ballot in 13th District | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:57 AM CDT
First Listen for Monday Aug. 26, 2024:

* A Green Party hopeful in the 13th Congressional District failed to come up with enough signatures to be on the fall ballot.

* With classes beginning at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, some students are raising concerns about housing.

* Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead along North Fifth Street in Springfield Sunday.

* A new book tells the long history of a central Illinois family.

