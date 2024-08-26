Green Party candidate booted from ballot in 13th District | First Listen

First Listen for Monday Aug. 26, 2024:

* A Green Party hopeful in the 13th Congressional District failed to come up with enough signatures to be on the fall ballot.

* With classes beginning at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, some students are raising concerns about housing.

* Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead along North Fifth Street in Springfield Sunday.

* A new book tells the long history of a central Illinois family.