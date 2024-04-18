© 2024 NPR Illinois
Madison County referendum will ask voters about seceding from Illinois | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:53 AM CDT
First Listen for April 18, 2024:

- A non binding referendum will go before voters in Madison County, in the Metro East. Voters will be asked if they want to split from Chicago. Will Bauer has details.

- Two Peoria developers have been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution in connection with improper use of funds involving two downtown hotels.

- Illinois Jewish leaders are concerned about a big increase in anti-semitic incidents.

