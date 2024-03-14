Cole Brauer is the first American woman to sail nonstop, alone around the world

Cole Brauer is the first American woman to complete the Global Solo Challenge, sailing solo nonstop around the world. She finished the 30,000-mile, 130-day journey in her 40-foot sailboat last week in Spain.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Brauer about her trip.

Cole Brauer holding her trophy. (Courtesy of Alvaro Sanchis)

Cole Brauer finishes her race around the world. (Courtesy of Alvaro Sanchis)

