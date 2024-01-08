© 2024 NPR Illinois
Have a wonderful and informed 2024!

A former Capitol police sergeant on the personal and political consequences of Jan. 6

Published January 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Members of law enforcement testified about the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol. According to authorities, about 140 police officers were injured when they were trampled, had objects thrown at them, and sprayed with chemical irritants during the insurrection. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Members of law enforcement testified about the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol. According to authorities, about 140 police officers were injured when they were trampled, had objects thrown at them, and sprayed with chemical irritants during the insurrection. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

Aquilino Gonell left the Dominican Republic when he was 12 in pursuit of the American dream.

He joined the Army, fought in Iraq and became a police officer at the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, Sargeant Gonell was attacked and beaten by rioters as he and his fellow officers tried to hold the line.

“I raised my hand and swore to protect the Constitution of the United States because this country gave me an opportunity to become anything that I wanted,” Gonell says.

“To be honest, I did not recognize my fellow citizens who stormed the capitol on January 6, or the United States that they claimed to represent.”

Today, On Point: Aquilino Gonnell’s new book American Shield – and how one immigrant’s American dream turned into a nightmare.

Guests

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, former Capitol police officer who was attacked by rioters on Jan. 6. Co-author of “American Shield: The Immigrant Sergeant Who Defended Democracy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

