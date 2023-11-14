© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

How climate change is impacting the U.S. economy

Published November 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would be putting an additional $6 billion in funding towards climate resilience.

The announcement came tied to the release of the new National Climate Assessment, which found that climate change costs the economy nearly $150 billion every year.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.