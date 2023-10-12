The News Roundup - International

The Gaza Strip is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis after the Israeli government ordered a complete siege of the territory and the evacuation of more than 1.1 million people south of Gaza City. Israeli authorities have cut off access to food, power, and water.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman discussed the “need to end war crimes in Palestine” in one of their first calls since restoring diplomatic relations between their two countries.

Also this week, Afghanistan was hit by a large earthquake in its western region mere days after two other quakes killed more than 1,000 people. So far, authorities have announced that 100 are injured and at least one person was killed.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

