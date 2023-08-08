© 2023 NPR Illinois
'A Compassionate Spy' doc tells of the scientist and spy who gave atomic secrets to the Soviet Union

Published August 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Ted Hall in "A Compassionate Spy," a Magnolia Pictures release. (Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures)
This week marks the 78th anniversary of the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki, Japan. The film “Oppenheimer” has brought public attention to the scientific community that developed the atomic bomb. A new documentary tells the story of the youngest physicist who was there at Los Alamos. Ted Hall also became a spy who gave secrets to the Soviet Union.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Steve James joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about “A Compassionate Spy.”

