The power of populism: Can populism strengthen a democracy?

“Populism is what we desperately need. What we have to have and what we can’t have.”

That’s Thomas Frank. And he says that while populism can metastasize into authoritarianism, it doesn’t have to.

In fact, he says the roots of American populism made this country’s democracy better.

“Populist movement showed the way forward in everything from race relations to currency, reformed votes for women to railroad regulation. They were the good guys of history.”

Which is why Frank wants the United States to resurrect progressive populism. But other observers strongly disagree.

“Whether they come from the left or the right, why once they come to power, they invariably turned authoritarian,” Jean Louise Cohen says. “Is it just an accidental coincidence all the time?”

Today, On Point: The final episode of our special series, The power of populism. Can populism make better democracies?

