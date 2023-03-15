Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on no-cash bail law and more top stories |First Listen
- Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on no-cash bail law
- Illinois Governor Pritzker says he expects the Illinois Supreme Court will uphold the no-cash bail law
- Moody's upgrades Illinois' general obligation bonds
- Governor Pritzker calls on pharmacies to announce if they'll sell abortion medication
- Illinois may crack down on video calls while driving
- Decatur make arrests in connection with a deadly shooting
- Grandview names its municipal building after a former resident
- Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses mental health and peace rooms in schools