Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on no-cash bail law and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 15, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
  • Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on no-cash bail law
  • Illinois Governor Pritzker says he expects the Illinois Supreme Court will uphold the no-cash bail law
  • Moody's upgrades Illinois' general obligation bonds
  • Governor Pritzker calls on pharmacies to announce if they'll sell abortion medication
  • Illinois may crack down on video calls while driving
  • Decatur make arrests in connection with a deadly shooting
  • Grandview names its municipal building after a former resident
  • Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses mental health and peace rooms in schools
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
