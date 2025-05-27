What Trump’s cuts to Medicaid will mean for nursing homes, long-term care facilities in Illinois

Delinda Phillips has cared for seniors in some capacity since she was a child, tagging along with her mother, who worked as a home healthcare worker.

Phillips, 55, of Chicago, has been in the healthcare industry for the past 26 years and works as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Oak Lawn, and she’s worried about what the looming Medicaid cuts will mean for patients she cares for and for her career.

“As a nursing home worker, I’m worried about it, the seniors I care for [have] Medicaid,” she said. “I’m not going through this job to get wealthy, I’m doing it out of love.”

Experts and advocates in Illinois say the sweeping Medicaid cuts approved by House Republicans could have devastating effects on low-income seniors and people with disabilities living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

U.S. House Republicans’ proposed legislative package cuts $700 billion from the Medicaid program and changes eligibility requirements that calls for states to check enrollee eligibility every six months rather than on a yearly basis, the Associated Press reported . The package lawmakers have named the, “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” will head to the U.S. Senate where it is expected to face challenges.

Advocates worry less funding will lead to a reduced quality of care at nursing homes while other facilities could close altogether. Many residents of nursing homes are elderly, but there are also people who are in their 50s and 60s who have a physical or developmental disability that requires more care than what can be provided by home-care services, said Ron Nunziato, the senior director of policy for the Health Care Council of Illinois.

Medicare, a federal insurance program for people 65 years or older, only covers 100 days in nursing homes while Medicaid, a federal and state program, covers the cost for longer stays in nursing homes, Nunziato said.

About 70% of all the days a person spends in a nursing facility in Illinois are covered by Medicaid , and in fiscal year 2024 that amounted to $3.8 billion in federal dollars for long-term care facilities, according to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

“Federal cuts to Medicaid will leave state and local governments with vast budget shortfalls that cannot be made up, and the direct result would not only mean an economic impact for communities but also one directly felt by Medicaid customers currently residing in nursing facilities – and those served throughout the Medicaid program,” the department said in a statement.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times Protesters march during the “Hands Off!” protest in the Loop where thousands opposed President Donald Trump’s policies.

The bill will place a moratorium on an effort to increase staffing levels at nursing homes, said Gelila Selassie, an attorney with Justice in Aging. Staffing levels at nursing homes are important because they prevent deaths at facilities, she said. The rule would have required an around-the-clock registered nurse and a minimum of 3.48 total nurse staffing hours per resident per day, according to an KFF analysis .

Phillips, who is also a union steward for SEIU HCII, said nursing homes are already shortstaffed. She typically cares for 13 to 15 seniors every shift, and she almost always ends up working overtime hours because of staffing shortages. She worries cuts to Medicaid will mean she will have an even higher load of seniors to take care of every shift.

“I don’t even get a break because I want to make sure everybody is cared [for] and clean before I leave,” she said.

Nursing homes have already faced financial struggles, Nunziato said and pointed to the closure of 50 facilities in Illinois in the last five years. He thinks even more could close.

“When those facilities close, it’s not just a business, it’s not just employees losing their jobs, it’s residents having to relocate the home that they may have been in for five years, three years,” Nunziato said. “It’s putting a strain on families.”

Another provision in the bill limits retroactive coverage from three months to one month, said Selassie. Applying for Medicaid requires a lot of paperwork and Selassie said now families will have a shorter window of time to gather the necessary documents.

“Very often how we see people who need nursing home care enter [a facility], they enter through a hospital following a really bad fall or stroke or heart attack or something like that where they wouldn’t have qualified for nursing home care until that hospitalizing event,” Selassie said.

Trish Seye, vice president of independent living at Access Living, said they advocate for people living with disabilities to be able to live independently, but many do live in nursing homes. She worries the cuts could affect the level of care they receive.

”They may face neglect, instability or even homelessness as a result of the cuts that are pending,” Seye said.

People with disabilities who do not live in facilities will also be affected. Less Medicaid funding for things like personal attendants, wheelchairs and home modifications will mean they won’t be able to live at home, said Bridget Hayman, director of communications for Access Living.

“Medicaid is the payer for disability services, nursing home services – it is usually the only payer for a lot of these services,” said Susan Agrawal, director of the family-to-family health information center at the Arc of Illinois, an organization that advocates for people with developmental and physical disabilities. “Without Medicaid, we do not have a disability system here in the United States. Medicaid is our disability system.”

Medicaid cuts will mean the government will pay less per individual at facilities ranging from those that have specialized care for development disabilities to those that care for children with disabilities, Agrawal said. The cuts will reduce programs like recreational activities and specialized therapies, she said.

Samantha Alloway, executive director of the Arc of Illinois, said they fear people will have no choice but to live in facilities, which the disability community wants to prevent.

“That’s a great fear that we have of this too, it will lead to more institutionalization and that is something we try to prevent, and our entire community tries to prevent that as much as possible,” she said. “Lack of services, less services and often that can lead to more crisis situations… And that is a great fear, too, for many families: Where will we go?”

