K-pop superstars BLACKPINK become the most streamed female band on Spotify

BLACKPINK fans did it again.

According to Guinness World Records, the massively popular K-pop girl group became the most-streamed female band on Spotify on Wednesday.

With 8.8 billion streams, BLACKPINK reached the new high-water mark on Wednesday, beating out previous titleholders Little Mix, a British-based group, Guinness World Records said. Some of BLACKPINK's most popular tracks include "How You Like That," "Kill This Love" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

The members of the group — Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo — reached the milestone as K-pop, short for Korean popular music, has continued over the past decade to amass a significant following around the world.

K-pop emerged in the mid- to late-1990s, spurred in part by a newfound focus on cultural exportation in South Korea — with BLACKPINK and high-profile acts like BTS and EXO becoming extremely popular in the United States and online.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK who have become the most streamed female band on @Spotify 💫@ygofficialblink https://t.co/PL4p6VY7Mx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 8, 2023

BLACKPINK is no stranger to record-breaking popularity. It also holds the record for the first female K-pop group to reach No.1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first female K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart.

