Photos: Rescue efforts continue after deadly quake in Turkey and Syria

Efforts to find survivors in Turkey and Syria continue on Friday, following the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks on Monday. Thousands of buildings have been leveled and the confirmed death toll has soared past 21,000 people, according to the Associated Press. International aid is making its way to to the region despite difficult conditions.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (center) visits neighborhoods affected by the earthquake in the northern city of Aleppo.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers look for survivors amid the rubble of a building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, Syria.

Yasin Akugl / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view shows rescue team searching through a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey.

Kamran Jebreili / AP / AP People wait for a meal at a stadium where tents have been setup to accommodate earthquake survivors, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey. Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold.

Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People mourn their lost relatives at a mass grave in Hatay, Turkey, four days after the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed thousands of people.

Birol Bebek / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People attend the funeral of seven Cypriot students killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey earlier this week, in Famagusta, in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet of northern Cyprus on Friday.

Thursday

Ilyas Akengin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man walks past a collapsed mosque in Adiyaman, Turkey on Thursday, three days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Thursday. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday.

Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People wait as rescuers carry out search operations among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Mehmet Kacmaz / Getty Images / Getty Images A man watches rescue teams work on a collapsed building to evacuate a victim in Elbistan, Turkey.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People receive aid at a make-shift shelter near the rebel-held town of Jinidayris, Syria.

Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view shows an excavator lying in a flooded area after the collapse of a dam on the Orontes or Assi river near al-Tulul village in Salqin, in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People ride a motorcycle in a flooded area after the collapse of a dam on the Orontes or Assi river near al-Tulul village in Salqin, in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images People wait in line for clean water in Hatay, Turkey on Thursday.

Wednesday

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor, Yigit, at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday. He was rescued 52 hours after an earthquake struck the area on Monday.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the scene of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday.

Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) meets with residents who have been affected by the earthquake and are staying in tents set up by the government in Kahramanmaras.

Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Tents are set up at a camp run by the Turkish government in Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region.

Mehmet Kacmaz / Getty Images / Getty Images A collapsed building and a car are covered in snow in Elbistan, Turkey.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Syrian family who lost their home during the deadly earthquake rest in a make-shift shelter at a camp for internally displaced people, in the Afrin region of Syria's rebel-held northern Aleppo province.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Workers unload an airplane with aid sent from Iran, at the Aleppo airport in Syria early on Wednesday.

Tuesday

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, warm themselves by a fire next to the rubble of a collapsed building late on Tuesday in Jandairis, as search and rescue operations continue following a deadly earthquake.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images A man carries a child from a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday. The earthquake and aftershocks caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Women hug each other near a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view shows rescuers searching the rubble of buildings for casualties and survivors in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An injured woman lies in a bed at a hospital in the town of Jableh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia on Tuesday following a deadly earthquake in the area.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jableh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia following the deadly earthquake.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People dig a grave for an earthquake victim in Aleppo, Syria on Tuesday.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An earthquake survivor reacts as rescuers look for victims and other survivors in Hatay, Turkey, on Tuesday. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey on Tuesday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images A woman waits for news of her loved ones who are believed to be trapped under collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey on Tuesday.

Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian women recite prayers at an emergency shelter in the center of the city of Maarat Misrin, Syria, in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province one day after a deadly earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, on Tuesday.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People search the rubble of a house in which one entire family except a newborn baby was killed, in the town of Jandaris, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, Syria following a deadly earthquake on Tuesday.

Monday

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather at a convent to spend the night as they fear more tremors following a deadly earthquake on Monday, in Aleppo, Syria.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People take rest next to bonfire in the rubble in Hatay, Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Monday.