2022 was a great year for nonfiction. Fiction, not so much: Best books of the year

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, creator and host of “The Stacks” podcast about her picks for the best books of 2022, which were largely nonfiction titles.

Best books of 2022

Nonfiction



Fiction



Poetry

“Alive at the End of the World” by Saeed Jones



Young adult and graphic novels

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.