House Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to reflect on Monday’s final hearing and the report summing up more than a year of investigation into what led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.