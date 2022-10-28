Are we logging off? The latest on Elon Musk, Twitter and the news media
Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter. He fired several top executives immediately and likely has more changes in mind.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks about it with NPR’s Bobby Allyn.
Even if you don’t use Twitter, your favorite journalists probably are. And that affects the news.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with journalist Femi Oke about Twitter and the news media.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.