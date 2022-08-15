The fall of Kabul, one year later

It’s been one year since the United States departed Afghanistan and the Taliban took over.

After two decades of war and occupation, the scenes on the ground were chaotic. But President Joe Biden insists it was the right time to end America’s longest war.

And his administration has used the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as an example of how his “over the horizon” strategy is working.

But what did the fall of Kabul mean for those who had to flee Afghanistan? And what does the international community owe to those who stayed?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5