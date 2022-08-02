© 2022 NPR Illinois
Here are the key primary election results from Washington

Published August 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Washington, two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection are aiming to fend off primary opponents.

Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.

Washington is mostly an all-mail-voting state, and polls close at 8 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. ET.

