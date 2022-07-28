© 2022 NPR Illinois
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
US Attorney General Merrick Garland following the ceremonial swearing-in of Steven Dettelbach as the Director of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Republican politicians are embracing the term “Christian nationalist.” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the GOP to promote the ideology multiple times in recent weeks. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told a crowd in her home state that she was “tired of this separation of church and state junk.”

The Washington Post reports the Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump as part of its criminal probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Attorney General Merrick Garlandtold NBC this probe is “the most wide-ranging investigation in [department] history.”

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID this week. He used his recovery as an opportunity to promote vaccines, citing the mildness of his illness compared to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

We cover the most important stories from across the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

