There's a new word game for fans of the band Weezer

Published March 4, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a new word game for fans of the band Weezer. Singer Rivers Cuomo announced it with this tweet. If you like Wordle and Weezer, you'll probably like Weezle. Like Wordle, Weezle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. And of course, the words are about Weezer. If that's not your style, there's another Wordle about a musician - the Taylor Swift one, Taylordle, which really should've been called Swirdle (ph), but as the song says...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUDDY HOLLY")

WEEZER: (Singing) I don't care about that.

MARTINEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

