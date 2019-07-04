A July 4 NPR Tradition: A Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence
In 1988, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.
Church bells rang out over Philadelphia 243 years ago today as the Continental Congress adopted this draft of the Declaration of Independence.
Below is the original text of the Declaration of Independence, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.
1 of 32 — Steve Inskeep
Mike Morgan / NPR
2 of 32 — Rachel Martin
Mike Morgan / NPR
3 of 32 — David Greene, NPR
/ Mike Morgan
4 of 32 — Noel King
Mike Morgan / NPR
5 of 32 — Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
6 of 32 — Lauren Frayer
Sergey Gershkovich / NPR
7 of 32 — Joe Palca
Mike Morgan / NPR
8 of 32 — Audie Cornish
Allison Shelley / NPR
9 of 32 — Shankar Vedantam
Douglas Sonders / NPR
10 of 32 — Lulu Garcia-Navarro 2017 square
Stephen Voss / NPR
11 of 32 — Sylvia Poggioli
Wanyu Zhang / NPR
12 of 32 — Langfitt
/ Steve Barrett
13 of 32 — Cheryl Corley
Allison Shelley / NPR
14 of 32 — Nina Totenberg
Allison Shelley / NPR
15 of 32 — Headshot of Scott Detrow, 2018
Stephen Voss / NPR
16 of 32 — Michel Martin
Stephen Voss / NPR
17 of 32 — Ayesha Rascoe at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley)
Allison Shelley / NPR
18 of 32 — Ofeibea Quist-Arcton speaks with an associate in the NPR office, 2006.
/ Jacques Coughlin
19 of 32 — Mary Louise Kelly
Stephen Voss / NPR
20 of 32 — Ailsa Chang
/ Mike Morgan/NPR
21 of 32 — Sam Sanders
Corey Seeholzer / NPR
22 of 32 — Renee Montagne
Allison Shelley / NPR
23 of 32 — Anthony Kuhn
/ Wang Zemin
24 of 32 — Gene Demby 2013
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
25 of 32 — Ari Shapiro
Stephen Voss / NPR
26 of 32 — Eyder Peralta
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
27 of 32 — Susan Stamberg
Allison Shelley / NPR
28 of 32 — Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
29 of 32 — Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC Inc.
30 of 32 — David Greene
Mike Morgan / NPR
31 of 32 — Rachel Martin
Mike Morgan / NPR
32 of 32 — Steve Inskeep
Mike Morgan / NPR
Corrected: June 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier web version of this story incorrectly said Morning Edition began the annual reading in 1989. In fact, the tradition began in 1988.