Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. as the countries' trade fight deepens

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods on Tuesday as the two countries fell deeper into a trade fight.

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the countermeasures will match U.S. tariffs "dollar for dollar, rate for rate," placing tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50% on a range of exports from the U.S., effective Sept. 8.

The countertariffs will focus on steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, the Canadian government said.

The move comes after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on many Canadian goods and threatened more after trade talks broke down on Friday.

"When the United States asked too much and offered too little, we chose to stand up for Canadians," Champagne said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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