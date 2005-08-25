Katrina Soaks Florida, Gains Force in Gulf

Hurricane Katrina gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico after drenching the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area early Friday. Utility companies reported more than 1 million customers without power as of Friday afternoon.

The storm brought drenching rains as it crossed over the state early Friday. Meteorologists now expect Katrina to make a new landfall as a Category Three storm Monday morning in the Florida panhandle. It was rated as a Category One when it made landfall in Miami.

