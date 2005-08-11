New York Releases Sept. 11 Tapes, Oral Histories

The New York Fire Department on Friday began releasing thousands of transcripts of oral histories collected from firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who responded to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Also released were hours of radio transmissions between 911 dispatchers and fire crews, visceral reminders of the confusion and horror of that day.

The more than 12,000 pages of transcripts are of interviews that the Fire Department conducted with emergency responders in October 2001.

The release comes after years of legal wrangling between the Fire Department and The New York Times. New York City officials had tried to keep the records private, but the Times and some families of those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks sued for their release.

Excerpts from the Oral Histories

