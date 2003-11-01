'On Fire': The Landscape of Burning Prairies

/ / <i>On Fire</i> by Larry Schwarm (Duke University Press, 2003)

As wildfires consumed large swaths of California, newspapers showcased front-page photos of the destruction. Such drama may seem a snap to capture on film. But balancing light against landscape with human forms and manmade structures taxes the finest photographers -- especially when flames are literally swirling nearby.

Landscape photographer Larry Schwarm focused his lens on prairie fires -- the kind that regularly sweep through his home state of Kansas. His new book of photos is called On Fire. Schwarm talks to NPR's Liane Hansen about what inspired him to stare into the flames.

