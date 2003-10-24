© 2022 NPR Illinois
Florida Case Puts Focus on End-of-Life Decisions

By Rachel Jones
Published October 24, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The legal battle over the care of Florida's Terri Schiavo has focused the nation on the rights of severely injured patients -- and the plight of family members who often must decide when to end life support. NPR's Rachel Jones reports that although most states have legal tools for end-of-life medical decisions, most people aren't using them.

In an interview with Jones, Karen Kaplan, president of the Partnership for Caring and national program director for Last Acts, a communications campaign about end-of-life care, describes the basics of setting up living wills.

Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones reports on education, social policy, and welfare reform issues at NPR. She has also covered children’s health and development, as well as well as racial disparities in health care.
