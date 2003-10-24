Florida Case Puts Focus on End-of-Life Decisions

The legal battle over the care of Florida's Terri Schiavo has focused the nation on the rights of severely injured patients -- and the plight of family members who often must decide when to end life support. NPR's Rachel Jones reports that although most states have legal tools for end-of-life medical decisions, most people aren't using them.

In an interview with Jones, Karen Kaplan, president of the Partnership for Caring and national program director for Last Acts, a communications campaign about end-of-life care, describes the basics of setting up living wills.

