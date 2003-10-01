Kay: No Banned Iraqi Weapons Found So Far

Former U.N. weapons inspector David Kay tells Congress that no evidence has been found to date of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Congress is preparing to weigh President Bush's request for an additional $600 million to continue the hunt for banned Iraqi arms. The request was part of Bush's $87 billion funding request for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and Charles Duelfer, formerly with the U.N. Special Commission on Iraq.

Copyright 2003 NPR