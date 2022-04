Gen. John Abizaid, the new head of U.S. Central Command, calls the daily attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq a "classical guerrilla-type campaign" -- a characterization that Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has repeatedly resisted. Abizaid blames most of the attacks on mid-level Baathists, and says the resistance is becoming more coordinated. Hear NPR's Tom Gjelten.

Copyright 2003 NPR