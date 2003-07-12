What Are You Listening To?

We want to know what you're listening to. We've been asking what's on your stereo or your iPod, or vibrating in your tooth fillings... even if it's not the music that the music industry is putting on right now. This week's selections come from Rob Bourdaud'hui of Washington, D.C.

Bourdaud'hui is originally from England, but he's been living in the United States for more than 15 years. And in his selections for our segment, he didn't pick any British music. Instead, he started with a song by the Byrds. "Set You Free This Time" is from the album Turn! Turn! Turn!, released in 1965. Bourdaud'hui says that as a teenager, he used to slow the song down on his turntable so he could figure out exactly what The Byrds' Roger McGuinn was playing on his 12-string guitar.

Bourdaud'hui's second selection is "From a Photograph" off of Chris Whitley's album Rocket House. On the album, Whitley uses an acoustic resonator guitar, which dates back to the 1930s, and overlays the sound with washes of electric guitar. Whitley's music is moody and intense.

Finally, Bourdaud'hui brings along Orchestre Baobab's "Jiin Ma Jiin Ma" from the album Specialist in All Styles. Orchestre Baobab is Senegalese, but their music sounds very Cuban. Bourdaud'hui likes the hypnotic, relaxed sound of this band. He says it doesn't matter if you can't understand the language they're singing in. It's the groove that matters.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.