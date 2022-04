The new U.S. civilian administrator for Iraq arrives in Basra, accompanied by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Richard Myers. A longtime State Department official, Paul Bremer replaces retired Gen. Jay Garner in overseeing Iraq's reconstruction. Bremer's arrival comes a day after Barbara Bodine, in charge of governing central Iraq, leaves her post. Hear NPR's Guy Raz.

