Thousands of people live and work around the 16-acre site known as Ground Zero. Daily, they are reminded of Sept. 11. They must confront clean-up crews and the throngs of tourists who come to visit. Join Robert Siegel for a tour of the perimeter of the site and conversations with dentist Jeffrey Shapiro, lawyer Peter Sloane, art buyer Michelle Chant, students Jenny Chen and Sarah Blakeley and financial writers Stephanie Auwerter and Brett Nelson.

Copyright 2001 NPR